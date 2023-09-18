Judge Holding Hearing on Ex-DOJ Officials Request to Move Ga...

News From Law.com

A federal judge who rejected efforts by former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to move his charges in the Georgia election subversion case to federal court is set to hear arguments on Monday morning from former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark on the same issue. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has accused Clark and Meadows, along with former President Donald Trump and 16 others, of participating in a wide-ranging scheme to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

District of Columbia

September 18, 2023, 10:10 AM

nature of claim: /