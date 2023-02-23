Judge Ho Has Words for the 5th Circuit: We Excuse Corruption...

News From Law.com

A federal appellate court judge, in a scathing dissent, accused the court of a First Amendment bias by damning sincere acts of political advocacy and coddling demonstrated acts of political corruption. Judge James C. Ho of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued a 15-page dissent late Wednesday after the court voted 10-6 against a rehearing of "Gonzalez v. Mayor of Castle Hills." Sylvia Gonzalez, a former city council member, sued for retaliatory arrest. The trial court ruled in the defendants' favor and a three-judge Fifth Circuit panel affirmed.

February 23, 2023, 1:57 PM