Judge Ho Calls Out Chief Judge for Allegedly Courting Totali...

News From Law.com

A federal circuit judge, revisiting a cases in which a citizen journalist was arrested for asking police questions, called out the chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit for courting totalitarianism. Last November, a Fifth Circuit panel reversed a Laredo district court that dismissed with prejudice a journalist's civil rights claims. The panel dismissed the plaintiff's claims against the City of Laredo, but allowed First, Fourth and Fourteenth amendment claims to proceed against the police on remand. At the time, Fifth Circuit Chief Judge Priscilla Richman was preparing a dissent.

Government

August 16, 2022, 4:57 PM