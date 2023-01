News From Law.com

A Georgia judge accused of sexually harassing court staff and requesting favors from other judges on behalf of litigants will soon have to answer to allegations of dozens of judicial misconduct charges against him. Middle Georgia Judicial Circuit Superior Court Chief Judge Robert S. Reeves has until Friday, Jan. 6 to provide an answer to 58 counts of formal charges being investigated by the Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia.

Georgia

January 04, 2023, 11:13 AM