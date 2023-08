News From Law.com

A New York judge issued a bounded preliminary injunction on Friday that prevents state cannabis regulators from granting any more conditional dispensary licenses. State Supreme Court Justice Kevin R. Bryant's order, which called into question the validity of licenses that have have already been granted, sided with four service-disabled veterans whose attorney, Clark Smith Villazor, filed a lawsuit against the state Cannabis Control Board.

August 18, 2023, 4:03 PM

