Judge Gretchen Johnson Bailey Faces Ex-Victims Advocate Emil...

News From Law.com

In Southeast Georgia, voters will decide who will fill a vacancy on the Appling County Probate Court created by the resignation of Judge Diane Hallman. For the past two months, Gretchen Johnson Bailey has been filling in as interim judge, having worked beneath Hallman for 15 years. Now she's running to make her court position official with the help of Appling County voters in a special Nov. 8 non-partisan election. Baxley evidence custodian Emily Hardwick is also campaigning to fill Hallman's seat on the bench. Her name will appear on the ballot as Johnson's opponent.Get to know each candidate's background and direct insight through their responses to a Daily Report Voter Guide Questionnaire.

Georgia

September 27, 2022, 11:18 AM