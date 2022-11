News From Law.com

California's state bar has prevailed in efforts to force two of its former employees to testify about how complaints against now-disbarred trial lawyer Tom Girardi were handled, a spokesman for the agency said. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Stern ruled Wednesday that the bar's subpoenas for testimony and documents from two unnamed "confidential' witnesses can be enforced, said bar spokesman Rick Coca.

California

November 23, 2022, 5:49 PM