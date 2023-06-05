Judge Grants Bond for 3 Activists Whose Fund Bailed Out Peop...

News From Law.com

A judge on Friday granted bond for three activists involved in supporting the protest against a planned police and fire training center in Atlanta that opponents have derisively dubbed "Cop City." Adele MacLean, Marlon Scott Kautz and Savannah Patterson were arrested Wednesday on charges of charities fraud and money laundering. They lead the Atlanta Solidarity Fund, which has provided bail money and helped find attorneys for arrested protesters. Prosecutors had asked Magistrate Court Judge James Altman to deny bond.

Georgia

June 05, 2023, 1:36 PM

nature of claim: /