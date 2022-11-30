Judge: GOP Head Cant Share Lawyers With Other Fake Electors ...

News From Law.com

The chairman of the Georgia Republican Party cannot share lawyers with 10 other fake electors in matters related to a special grand jury investigation into possible illegal meddling in the 2020 election in the state, a judge ruled Wednesday.A special grand jury was seated earlier this year to aid the investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis into whether Republican former President Donald Trump and others committed crimes through their efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss.

Georgia

November 30, 2022, 3:48 PM