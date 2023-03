News From Law.com

A federal judge in the Northern District of Texas cited death threats and harassment of the court for trying to delay notice of a preliminary injunction hearing on a medical abortion pill. During a March 10 status conference, U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk asked the parties in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration to avoid further publicizing the date of the hearing.

Health Care

March 14, 2023, 3:55 PM