News From Law.com

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron and his principal law clerk have weathered hundreds of "serious and credible" threats since former President Donald Trump began his public attacks on the court overseeing his business fraud trial. The threats were made public in an affidavit filed Wednesday as part of ongoing litigation involving a limited gag order Engoron issued regarding comments by defendants in the case about his staff.

New York

November 22, 2023, 4:55 PM

nature of claim: /