A New York trial court judge in Brooklyn has been tapped to serve as co-chair of a working group that bolsters technology initiatives throughout the state court system. Judge Patria Frias-Colón was appointed co-chair of the Court Modernization Action Committee, New York court leaders said Wednesday, while also noting that CMAC issued its inaugural progress report.

February 21, 2024, 2:52 PM

