Judge Fights Back After Punishment for Refusing to Marry Sam...

News From Law.com

The Texas Supreme Court conducted oral argument on whether judges can show bias by not officiating same-sex marriages and whether it can even decide the issue. The issue arose because a justice of the peace in Waco, Dianne Hensley, for more than three years refused to perform weddings for same-sex couples. She was sanctioned by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with a public warning. Rather than appeal the sanction to the judiciary's Special Court of Review, Hensley filed suit in state district court on grounds that the commission ignored her defense that she was entitled to protection under the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act, a law that has been in effect since 2000.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

October 26, 2023, 3:22 PM

nature of claim: /