A New Jersey municipal court judge is facing removal from office after an incident where he touched a court employee without her consent. Removal of R. Douglas Hoffman, a municipal judge with six municipalities in Mercer and Burlington counties, is warranted because he touched a female court clerk's knee and her inner thigh while hosting her at his beach house, the Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct said in its presentment.

March 28, 2024, 3:10 PM

