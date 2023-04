News From Law.com

A New Jersey municipal judge was hit with an ethics complaint after he allegedly engaged in unwelcome touching of a court employee. R. Douglas Hoffman, who serves as a judge for six municipalities, allegedly invited a violations clerk to his home, served her alcohol and then touched her knee and upper thigh, according to a complaint from the Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct.

April 12, 2023, 11:36 AM

