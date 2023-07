News From Law.com

A New Jersey municipal judge is facing a disciplinary complaint over his alleged fraternization with police officers and his statements about pending cases. The complaint says certain actions by Lewis Korngut "cast reasonable doubt on [his] capacity to act impartially as a judge." Korngut is a judge in Lawrence Township and North Hanover Township, but the complaint focuses only on his alleged actions in Lawrence.

July 12, 2023, 3:14 PM

