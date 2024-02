News From Law.com

A Humboldt County judge is facing possible removal from office after the state's judicial watchdog agency charged him with 19 counts of professional misconduct. The Commission on Justice Performance announced Wednesday that it has launched formal proceedings against Superior Court Judge Gregory Kreis for actions he took as far back as 2015, two years before Gov. Jerry Brown appointed him to the bench.

California

February 07, 2024, 5:43 PM

nature of claim: /