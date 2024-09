News From Law.com

A New Jersey judge has rejected a suit seeking to outlaw smoking in the state's casinos, setting the stage for a Supreme Court showdown on the issue. A union of casino workers and a grass roots anti-smoking group claimed in a suit that excluding casinos from a statewide indoor smoking ban violates the constitution by granting a special privilege to a corporation, association or individual.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 03, 2024, 2:30 PM