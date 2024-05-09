Judge Expands Ozempic Plaintiffs Leadership Team, Names 4 Co...

News From Law.com

The four main contenders for roles as plaintiffs' co-lead counsel in the Ozempic multidistrict litigation have officially secured their sough-after leadership posts. The judge overseeing the MDL appointed Parvin Aminolroaya, of Seeger Weiss in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey; Jonathan Orent, of Motley Rice in Providence, Rhode Island; Paul Pennock of Morgan & Morgan in New York; and Sarah Ruane, of Wagstaff & Cartmell in Kansas City, Missouri, as co-lead counsel for the plaintiffs on Wednesday.

