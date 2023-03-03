Judge Enters Not-Guilty Plea for Tom Girardi, Now on Social ...

Breaking News From Law.com

A federal judge entered a not-guilty plea on Friday on behalf of Tom Girardi to charges of stealing $3 million from his clients' settlements over a 2018 plane crash. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cummins, in Chicago, entered the plea. Girardi was joined by his brother and conservator, Robert Girardi, and a federal public defender. His brother said Tom Girardi is living on $3,000 a month in Social Security payments that his estranged wife, Erika Girardi, provides him no income.

Legal Services

March 03, 2023, 3:39 PM