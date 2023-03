News From Law.com

A federal judge in Pennsylvania gave final approval to a $25 million settlement agreement in a drug antitrust class action against Johnson & Johnson. U.S. District Judge Karen Marston granted the plaintiff's motion for approval Wednesday, which also included an award of $7 million in attorney fees and $2.3 million in costs.

March 16, 2023, 5:58 PM

