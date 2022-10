News From Law.com

U.S. Magistrate Judge James Wicks of the Eastern District of New York on Tuesday found that the plaintiffs in the suit, a group of current and former court system employees and the nonprofit Court Employees Against Mandates, failed to submit anything that "would appear to lead to a different result" in this case compared to several previous suits challenging the New York Unified Court System's mandate.

October 05, 2022, 3:46 PM