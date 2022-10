News From Law.com

A Newark, New Jersey, federal judge has dismissed claims that Twitter conspired with other defendants to engage in a form of online harassment known as doxing. U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez dismissed Twitter and Vijaya Gadde, its general counsel, from the suit filed by Daniel D'Ambly, who was the subject of a doxing campaign revealing his participation in a group called the New Jersey European Heritage Association.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 07, 2022, 6:28 PM