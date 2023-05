News From Law.com

A Warren County Superior Court Judge ordered the court to dismiss a medical marijuana license denial appeal on Friday, May 26. In their motion to dismiss respondents, representing the winning bidders of Georgia's medical marijuana licensing contracts, argued that the petitioner and losing license applicant, Aspire Medial Partners, failed to file a transcript the appeal required within a 30-day deadline.

May 30, 2023, 6:13 PM

