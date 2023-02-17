Judge Dismisses Legal Mal Suit Against Cozen OConnor for Sec...

News From Law.com

A federal judge has again dismissed a legal malpractice suit against Cozen O'Connor after an appeals court determined the district court improperly analyzed the plaintiff's complaint the first time around. This time examining Cozen O'Connor's motion to dismiss as a merits-related standing issue, U.S. District Judge Nitza Quiñones Alejandro of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania determined Thursday the plaintiffs amended complaint failed to state a claim.

Legal Services

February 17, 2023, 4:05 PM