News From Law.com

A federal judge is forcing Exxon Mobil to walk away from a lawsuit it filed against an activist investor—a case some shareholder-rights advocates had blasted as bullying. Texas federal Judge Mark Pittman on Monday dismissed the suit, which the oil giant brought in February against Arjuna Capital. The suit had asked the court validate its decision to reject a shareholder proposal submitted by Arjuna that implored Exxon to strengthen its climate initiatives.

Energy

June 18, 2024, 3:05 PM

nature of claim: /