Judge Dismisses Ex-Paralegals Retaliation Claim Over Mongelu...

A senior federal judge has dismissed a former Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky paralegal's retaliation claim against the firm over comments partner Robert Mongeluzzi made to The Legal Intelligencer regarding the plaintiff. U.S. District Senior Judge Eduardo Robreno, who sits on the Eastern District of Pennsylvania bench, granted Saltz Mongeluzzi's partial motion to dismiss Monday, determining plaintiff Desiree Purvenas-Hayes failed to show Mongeluzzi's statements were a factor in her lack of success in a job hunt.

January 24, 2023, 2:01 PM