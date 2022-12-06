Judge Dismisses Ethics Complaints Accusing Aileen Cannon of ...

News From Law.com

A federal judge dismissed a handful of ethics complaints that were filed against U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon over her handling of Donald Trump's challenge to the seizure of documents from his Mar-a-Lago home. The complaints filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit accuse Cannon of political bias in her decision to appoint a special master to review the seized documents, and claim she failed to base her order on sound legal reasoning.

