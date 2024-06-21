Judge Dismisses Attorneys Suit Accusing Hired Counsel of Spr...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in Missouri dismissed an attorney's suit against a firm and attorneys he hired to represent him in an attempt to expunge his criminal record, after he claimed the counsel spread fake news stories about him to local St. Louis papers.In a June 14 opinion, U.S. District Judge Henry Edward Autrey for the Eastern Division of Missouri dismissed plaintiff Paul Henreid's breach of fiduciary duty suit against defendants Kodner Watkins and attorneys Albert Watkins and Michael Schwade, after concluding Henreid's complaint was confusing, repetitive, conclusory, and speculative.

