He made history in 1973 by serving on the first Judicial Council of Georgia, but his involvement in a high-profile murder trial 13 years later thrust Judge Kenneth Bemis Followill into the West Georgia legal spotlight.Nearly 40 years later, fellow judges and lawyers are celebrating the life of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Senior Judge who died May 14 at the age of 87.

June 06, 2023, 1:50 PM

