Judge Determines New York Law, Not Massachusetts Law, Applie...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in Massachusetts granted a New York woman's cross-motion for partial summary judgment, after determining New York law, not Massachusetts law, applied to her claims against Schepens Eye Research Institute. In a May 23 opinion, U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin of the District of Massachusetts determined that New York law applied to Nancy Daley's claims against the Schepens Eye Research Institute stemming from an eye implant procedure that left her legally blind in one eye.

Massachusetts

May 31, 2023, 4:18 PM

nature of claim: /