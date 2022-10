News From Law.com

A federal judge rejected a request for a new trial from Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the former chief operating officer of Theranos. The order Wednesday from U.S. District Judge Edward Davila comes after attorneys for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes convinced the judge to schedule a hearing to question a former lab director for the defunct blood-testing company after he visited Holmes' residence months after providing testimony against her.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 12, 2022, 3:21 PM