Judge Denies Rep. Greenes Restitution Request for $65,000 Ho...

A federal judge rejected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's request to have an upstate New York man convicted of sending her threatening voicemails pay $65,000 for her Georgia home's security fence. Joseph Morelli pleaded guilty in February to threatening the Republican member of Congress in several calls in 2022 to her Washington, D.C., office. He was sentenced to three months in prison in August. The Endicott, New York, resident said "I'm gonna harm you" in one voicemail, prosecutors said.

November 15, 2023

