Judge Denies Preliminary Injunction in State Bar Data Breach...

A California judge denied a request for a court order that would restrain the State Bar of California from filing public notices of disciplinary actions against certain attorneys following a data breach that exposed thousands of the agency's records. The plaintiffs in the case, which include unnamed members of the bar, claim they fear the agency will file charges in formerly confidential investigations, so it can argue there was no damage as a result of a data breach announced in February.

September 08, 2022, 9:05 PM