News From Law.com

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron denied a motion to quash the New York Attorney General's subpoenas served on Ivanka Trump—setting the stage for her to testify in the New York Attorney General's business fraud case against her family.Engoron issued the ruling Friday, following oral arguments on the motion by her lawyer Bennet Moskowitz of Troutman Pepper. The subpoenas seek her testimony in the case.

New York

October 27, 2023, 5:02 PM

nature of claim: /