Judge Denies LIV Plea to Expand Discovery to Augusta Nationa...

News From Law.com

A federal judge denied a request by LIV Golf to expand discovery in its antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour to include communication with 10 Augusta National members, including ex-Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. LIV Golf had issued subpoenas to five PGA Tour board members and Tim Finchem, the retired PGA Tour commissioner. It wanted all communications between them and "any member of Augusta National" relating to a new tour, but not limited to LIV Golf, the Saudi-funded rival league.

Arkansas

January 31, 2023, 1:14 PM