On the day former President Donald Trump and 18 others were indicted in the Fulton County investigation into possible 2020 election interference, the county's motion to get attorney fees in a 2022 election challenge lawsuit was denied. The suit was filed by Garland Favorito, owner of the election integrity website VoterGA, and Phil Chen, a candidate who lost the District 7 Fulton Board of Education seat race by a narrow margin.

Georgia

August 25, 2023, 11:26 AM

