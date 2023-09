News From Law.com

A Georgia judge has denied three of Ford Motor Co.'s motions, including the verdict, regarding matters in its case where a jury last year awarded $1.7 billion in damages against it, the largest verdict amount in the state's history. The lawsuit was filed by Kim and Adam Hill, the adult sons of South Georgia farmers Melvin and Voncile Hill, who died in 2014 when their Ford F-250 rolled over while on their way to Americus when a tire blew out.

September 14, 2023

