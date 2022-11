News From Law.com

Joan R.M. Bullock, who was fired as dean of Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law in June, will not be reinstated to that position during the pendency of her lawsuit challenging her termination, a federal judge has ruled. On Friday, U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. of the Southern District of Texas denied Bullock's request for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction.

Education

November 21, 2022, 2:37 PM