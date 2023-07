News From Law.com

A Pennsylvania federal judge determined attorney Douglas Rosenblum and the Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick & Raspanti firm should not be disqualified from criminal proceedings against the company doing business as the now-defunct Par Funding, despite one of the firm's attorneys having been assaulted by the brother of the company's former CEO.

July 14, 2023, 10:57 AM

