Although former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro would only return records from his time in office in exchange for immunity, a judge said she'd wait for the onetime White House staffer's response before ruling. The order says Navarro has failed to respond to the government's complaint, let alone its motion claiming he has presidential records but has refused to turn them over.

District of Columbia

September 27, 2022, 11:44 AM