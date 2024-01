News From Law.com

Fox News may move forward with its anti-SLAPP counterclaims against election technology company Smartmatic, a New York Supreme Court judge has decided. Although a Delaware court previously ruled against Fox News in another case also involving defamatory statements alleging interference with the 2020 presidential election, that doesn't preempt the counterclaims from Fox News.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 24, 2024, 2:18 PM

nature of claim: /