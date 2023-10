News From Law.com

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron on Wednesday denied an oral motion for a directed verdict in the New York Attorney General's business fraud case against Donald Trump. The ruling followed a turbulent day of testimony, in which defense attorney Clifford Robert claimed Trump's former lawyer and AG witness Michael Cohen had "fallen flat on his face" and admitted to "perjury several times."

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

October 25, 2023, 6:40 PM

nature of claim: /