Judge Deals Blow to Plaintiffs as Losses Mount in COVID-19 B...

Bad news for plaintiff litigators. A federal judge in Pennsylvania entered an order in which he dismissed a significant portion of claims in a multidistrict litigation filed by 32 small businesses from across the country, who are seeking insurance coverage for losses they sustained during the pandemic. And the Oct. 14 ruling comes as insurance companies keep winning in COVID-19 business interruption litigation as multiple federal courts rejected claims that the virus caused policyholders "direct physical loss or damage" to their properties, according to Law.com Litigation Trendspotter.

Banking & Financial Services

October 18, 2022, 6:02 PM