A federal judge is considering a request to unseal sidebar transcripts from the 2018 trial accusing Harvard's college admissions policies of discriminating against Asian Americans. Judge Allison Burroughs, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, on Monday directed the parties to go through 175 transcript pages to determine which should remain under seal and which need to be considered more closely.

November 21, 2022, 12:57 PM