Edward S. Kiel has won confirmation to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey by the tightest of margins: 50 yea votes to 49 nays. His confirmation vote was close even though his nomination did not appear to raise any controversy, and his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee was uneventful.

March 20, 2024, 4:23 PM

