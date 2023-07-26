Judge Concerned About Ruling Allowing Challenges Based on Un...

News From Law.com

The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled in two cases a habeas proceeding can be challenged if the unpreserved claims are debatable issue between jurists of reason, the court can resolve them in an alternative method, or the claims are satisfactory to proceed further. The high court said habeas proceedings are reviewable under the plain error doctrine and State v. Monica Golding, and overturned the Appellate Court's ruling, which dismissed the appeal filed by each petitioner, Harold T. Banks, Jr. and Benjamin Bosque against the Commissioner of Correction.

Connecticut

July 26, 2023, 5:31 PM

