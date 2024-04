News From Law.com

A federal judge in Maryland upheld a ruling in favor of Walmart and Sam's Club, collectively awarding the companies more than $2 million, after the court found the landlord breached the parties' lease agreement by failing to issue notices to purchase or negotiate the sale of the properties after 10 years of having leased the building.

April 11, 2024, 12:02 PM

