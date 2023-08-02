Judge Clarifies What Lawyer Can—And Cannot—Discuss on So...

News From Law.com

A Gwinnett County State Court judge has clarified what an Atlanta attorney can—and cannot—discuss publicly about an underlying case that's initial jury verdict she tossed out. In a two-page order, Judge Ronda S. Colvin instructed that plaintiff attorney Mike Rafi of the Rafi Law Firm did not have to remove the series of social media videos that led Colvin to vacate his client's $1.5 million verdict."In addition, Rafi is not precluded from making additional comments or videos," Colvin wrote. "However, Rafi cannot discuss this case with such specificity that any listeners or viewers who might be potential jurors would know, or be likely to know, that Rafi is referring to the above-styled case."

