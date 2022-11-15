Judge Chastises State Bar for Discovery Delays in Case Again...

News From Law.com

A judge on Tuesday accused the state bar and its lawyers of "moving at glacial speed" and making "disingenuous" arguments in discovery disputes tied to the agency's disciplinary case against its former executive director, Joseph "Joe" Dunn. State Bar Court Judge Yvette Roland, speaking at an online status conference, told two attorneys prosecuting the case for the bar as special deputies that "the left hand doesn't seem to know what the right hand is doing" in responding to demands for evidence from Dunn's legal team.

California

November 15, 2022, 4:42 PM